Safe Exchange Coin Reaches Market Cap of $6.53 Million (SAFEX)

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. Safe Exchange Coin has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $2,526.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Exchange Coin token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

SAFEX is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Exchange Coin’s official website is safex.io . Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange

Buying and Selling Safe Exchange Coin

Safe Exchange Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

