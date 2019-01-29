Royalties Trading 62.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XRY)

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded down 47.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Royalties coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Royalties has traded down 62.9% against the dollar. Royalties has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029306 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.01872005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00179221 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00203853 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 3,195.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029363 BTC.

Royalties Coin Profile

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official website is xry.io . Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup

Royalties Coin Trading

Royalties can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royalties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Royalties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

