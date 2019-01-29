Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 592,251 Boston Scientific Co. (BSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 592,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,533,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Boston Scientific to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $42.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Boston Scientific to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.12.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $107,727.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,890 shares of company stock worth $7,791,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

