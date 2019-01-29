Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 166,021 Shares of Progressive Corp (PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 445,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 166,021 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $26,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Progressive by 88.5% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $2,944,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,662,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $350,694.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,457,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,548 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,096. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $2.514 per share. This represents a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Progressive’s previous annual dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Progressive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Progressive from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

