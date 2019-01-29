Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Invests $22.98 Million in Allergan plc (AGN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 173,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,982,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hikari Power Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 170,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,776,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allergan news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allergan stock opened at $158.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $125.84 and a twelve month high of $197.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. Allergan’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGN. Guggenheim began coverage on Allergan in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Allergan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Allergan from $232.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Allergan in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

