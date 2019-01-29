Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $40.19 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 144.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,901 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $40,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $407,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 52.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,901,000 after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 45,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $532,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.44, for a total value of $1,172,252.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $160.70 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $190.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 1.33.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Wedbush raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

