Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Engie (ENGI) a €16.00 Price Target

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Engie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.44 ($17.95).

Get Engie alerts:

Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.