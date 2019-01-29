Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,238,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,462,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after acquiring an additional 161,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,828 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,354,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,733,000.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3057 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%.

