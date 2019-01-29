Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $819,000 Position in PPL Corp (PPL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PPL were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 623.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Shares of PPL opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.46. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. PPL had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.89%.

In other news, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 5,637 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $168,602.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,897 shares in the company, valued at $475,479.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul W. Thompson sold 4,573 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $129,187.25. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,586.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,738. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

