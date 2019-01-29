Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $420,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 154,125 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $577,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,360.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 459.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 95,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 315.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,155,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,326,000 after buying an additional 4,674,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $928.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.62.

In related news, insider Markus Boehringer sold 7,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $279,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

