Rosehill Resources Inc (ROSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.03 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will announce sales of $84.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Rosehill Resources posted sales of $28.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year sales of $302.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $295.90 million to $312.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $327.40 million, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $419.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rosehill Resources.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $5.31. Rosehill Resources had a positive return on equity of 713.01% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $82.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Ifs Securities began coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ ROSE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,583. The firm has a market cap of $141.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. Rosehill Resources has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

In other Rosehill Resources news, Director Harry Quarls purchased 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,142.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Craig Owen bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,919.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 54,171 shares of company stock valued at $210,589 in the last ninety days. 60.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 508,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 377,066 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

