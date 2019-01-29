Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 196,820 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,398,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 162,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, Director David P. Southwell sold 57,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $873,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Kinnari Patel acquired 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $85,011.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $25.96.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

