Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (RCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.42). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.55). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

RCKT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel acquired 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $85,011.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Southwell sold 38,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $588,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 961,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,180 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,873,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 112,180 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,396. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 12.52 and a quick ratio of 12.52.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development.

