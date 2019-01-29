River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,781 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,867,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,326 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 48,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

NYSE USB opened at $51.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 6,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $337,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 183,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $9,709,653.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,258,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,041 shares of company stock worth $11,672,926 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

