Renault (RNO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Renault (EPA: RNO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2019 – Renault was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2019 – Renault was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2019 – Renault was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2019 – Renault was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2019 – Renault was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2019 – Renault was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Renault was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2018 – Renault was given a new €115.00 ($133.72) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Renault SA has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Renault SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.