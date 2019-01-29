Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Cpmg Inc purchased 110,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $6,584,172.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,713.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $318,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $318,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 171,410 shares of company stock worth $10,141,332 and have sold 37,650 shares worth $2,550,096. 31.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/renaissance-technologies-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-reata-pharmaceuticals-inc-reta.html.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.