Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in First Republic Bank (FRC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,668 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $16,142,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 230,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on FRC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on First Republic Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.15.

Shares of FRC opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $810.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.10 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

