Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 38,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 16,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Vertical Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,695,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dakota A. Pippins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $178,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 208,655 shares of company stock worth $9,414,670 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.80. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12-month low of $31.71 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/reilly-financial-advisors-llc-buys-1600-shares-of-hormel-foods-corp-hrl.html.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.