Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,620 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 380,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vodafone Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

