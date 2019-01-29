Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Nutrien by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 231,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after buying an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.61. 66,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,273. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Nutrien had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Nutrien’s revenue was up 226.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.94.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients worldwide. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and solid and liquid phosphate fertilizers; and phosphate feed, ammonium sulfate, and industrial acid products. It also retails seeds, crop protection and crop nutrient products, merchandise products, and agronomic services through operating 1,500 retail locations.

