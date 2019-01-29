Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,683 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,081,274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $766,495,000 after acquiring an additional 327,721 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $538,859,000 after buying an additional 91,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,135,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,131,000 after buying an additional 805,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,232,000 after buying an additional 597,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,526,790 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,501,000 after buying an additional 97,947 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.95 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.71.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.82. 107,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,887. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 164.99%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

