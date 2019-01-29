Raiden Network Token Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $9.97 million and $2.46 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00005741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00016035 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00032381 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00001182 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001474 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded 141.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000403 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00001405 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,268,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Huobi, Binance, DDEX, OKEx, IDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.