Quilter Investors LTD Invests $16.23 Million in S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Stock

Quilter Investors LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,000. S&P Global comprises 11.0% of Quilter Investors LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2,325.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,894,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 277.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,055,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $269,016,000. Packer & Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 523.0% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,698,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,285,000 after purchasing an additional 642,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $188.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

