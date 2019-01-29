Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 37,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,019.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

