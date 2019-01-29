Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Biogen by 503.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,473,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $873,986,000 after buying an additional 2,063,598 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth approximately $218,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Biogen by 163.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,927,000 after buying an additional 524,575 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 32.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,507,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,746,000 after buying an additional 366,361 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Biogen by 279.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 496,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,418,000 after buying an additional 365,621 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $330.01 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $249.17 and a twelve month high of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $372.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.97.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Biogen Inc (BIIB)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/quantamental-technologies-llc-takes-position-in-biogen-inc-biib.html.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.