Quantamental Technologies LLC Invests $437,000 in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 910,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,770,000 after acquiring an additional 133,285 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

VOYA opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.38. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $36.66 and a 52 week high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.80 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 28.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

