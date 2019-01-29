Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Position in Toro Co (TTC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 75,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Toro by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Toro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Toro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 200,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $442,061.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,279.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $144,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTC opened at $58.77 on Tuesday. Toro Co has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $539.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Toro Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

