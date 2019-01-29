QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $300,054.00 and $63,614.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.01872312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00179991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00204484 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 7,625.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029261 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Token Profile

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,338,450 tokens. QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.