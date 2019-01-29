Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.04.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 25,046 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,391,806.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $2,774,897.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 538,647 shares in the company, valued at $28,521,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,565 shares of company stock worth $9,857,367. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.72. 130,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

