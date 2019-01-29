Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $2,902,823.73. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 515,233 shares in the company, valued at $28,538,755.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,565 shares of company stock worth $9,857,367. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 110,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,046,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $56.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.04.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

