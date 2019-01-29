PTC Inc (PTC) Shares Bought by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 562.7% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,435. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $65.48 and a 12 month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $334.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.70 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on PTC from $108.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PTC to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Guggenheim set a $100.00 price target on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price target on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

In other news, CFO Andrew Miller sold 46,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $3,975,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,298,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,231 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,160 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

