Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,825 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 14.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,204,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,378.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Barry acquired 299,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,891,151.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,963,706 shares of company stock worth $11,775,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.64. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.71 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 54.69% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Prospect Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.

