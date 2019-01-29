Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post sales of $192.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.20 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $145.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 31st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $711.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $713.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $873.00 million, with estimates ranging from $871.64 million to $879.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, First Analysis lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,277,000 after acquiring an additional 137,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,277,000 after purchasing an additional 137,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,297 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,295,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,051. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 1.48.
About Proofpoint
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
