Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to post sales of $192.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.20 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $145.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full-year sales of $711.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $710.50 million to $713.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $873.00 million, with estimates ranging from $871.64 million to $879.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Proofpoint.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Proofpoint to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, First Analysis lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.68.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,494,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,277,000 after acquiring an additional 137,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,277,000 after purchasing an additional 137,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,607,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,812,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,297 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,516,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,295,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,051. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -75.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

