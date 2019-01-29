Private Vista LLC Has $305,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (RWO)

Private Vista LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWO traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.25. 1,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,275. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

