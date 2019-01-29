Private Vista LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Watermark Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 420.6% during the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 128.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.14. 14,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,505. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.61.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

