Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,812,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,970 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Southern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,224,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,571,000 after acquiring an additional 881,373 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

