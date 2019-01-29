Private Capital Group LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 97,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 222,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

