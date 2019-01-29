Private Capital Group LLC Has $355,000 Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of Stockton bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

