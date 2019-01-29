Private Capital Group LLC Buys 110 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 2,784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.51, for a total transaction of $327,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $5,115,265.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,463 shares of company stock worth $11,563,050 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $148.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold acn” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.84.

Shares of ACN opened at $152.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/private-capital-group-llc-buys-110-shares-of-accenture-plc-acn.html.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.