Premier Oil PLC (PMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 129 ($1.69).

PMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th.

In other Premier Oil news, insider Richard Rose acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £16,800 ($21,952.18).

Shares of LON:PMO traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 70.20 ($0.92). 5,087,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,000. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 104.56 ($1.37).

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

