PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (SPHQ) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl (BMV:SPHQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,402,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the quarter. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl makes up approximately 6.2% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl were worth $40,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 441.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,025 shares during the last quarter. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 1.5% during the third quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl by 2.5% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 860,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 20,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHQ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. PowerShares S&P 500 Hgh Qlty Prtfl has a twelve month low of $533.00 and a twelve month high of $561.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

