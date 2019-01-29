Po.et (POE) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Po.et token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, OKEx and Kyber Network. Po.et has a market cap of $12.15 million and $442,700.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Po.et Profile

Po.et launched on August 8th, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,437,875,899 tokens. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Po.et

Po.et can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, Binance, Bancor Network, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

