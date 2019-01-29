PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Stake Lifted by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 248.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $163.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.04). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

PNC Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.82, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,645,291.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

