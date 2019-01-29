Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $9.05 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,343 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 4.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,291,000 after purchasing an additional 370,179 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,579.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $578,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.80.

UNH stock opened at $266.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $257.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.48 and a twelve month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.01 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,090 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total transaction of $1,715,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,187,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,513,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

