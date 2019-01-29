Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (CEO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in CNOOC in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CNOOC by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in CNOOC in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in CNOOC in the third quarter worth $323,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CEO opened at $165.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.63. CNOOC Ltd has a 12-month low of $135.86 and a 12-month high of $202.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CNOOC to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of CNOOC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

