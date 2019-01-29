Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises about 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Intuit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.05 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

INTU opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 152,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.41, for a total value of $30,006,517.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 76,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $15,073,278.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,207 shares of company stock valued at $68,710,900. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/pillar-pacific-capital-management-llc-has-10-10-million-stake-in-intuit-inc-intu.html.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.