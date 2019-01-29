PGGM Investments Invests $3.50 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,022,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

STLD opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

