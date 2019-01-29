PGGM Investments Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 221,557 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Wright sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $80,827.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,235 shares of company stock worth $2,528,833. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MXIM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

MXIM opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $74.94.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $638.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.19 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 20.06%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

