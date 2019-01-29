PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in American Express (AXP)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $55,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in American Express by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,936 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 160,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in American Express by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in American Express by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 44,144 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. American Express has a one year low of $87.54 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stephens set a $131.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $118.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.37.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “PGGM Investments Cuts Stake in American Express (AXP)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/pggm-investments-cuts-stake-in-american-express-axp.html.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.