Pfizer (PFE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $52-54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $54.36 billion.Pfizer also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.82-2.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $39.86. 9,113,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,975,350. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 44.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.32%.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pfizer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,493,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126,612 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Pfizer worth $2,445,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Pfizer (PFE) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/29/pfizer-pfe-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.